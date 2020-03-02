Thomas J. Hogan Sells 5,833 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 5,833 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $245,569.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.84. 411,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,548. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,693 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $23,343,000 after buying an additional 384,141 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 490,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 578,417 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,648,000 after buying an additional 345,124 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $14,901,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $9,219,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.