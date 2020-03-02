THORChain Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One THORChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00001096 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, THORChain has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $13.64 million and approximately $742,077.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.30 or 0.02851685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00133400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,765,867 tokens. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.