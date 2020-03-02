Thore Cash Market Capitalization Tops $45,304.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $45,304.00 and approximately $51,236.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00688294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007395 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

