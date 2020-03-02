ThoreCoin (THR) Market Capitalization Reaches $148.83 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for about $1,716.83 or 0.19405157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $148.83 million and $178,635.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.30 or 0.02851685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00133400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

