Thrive Token Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. Thrive Token has a market cap of $271,703.00 and approximately $944.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00053603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00482634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.04 or 0.06344801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00064423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030132 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005697 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

