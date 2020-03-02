ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.53 ($14.57).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

FRA:TKA traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €8.57 ($9.97). 5,815,175 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.84. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.