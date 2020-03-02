ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €14.00 by Credit Suisse Group

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKA. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.51) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.53 ($14.57).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €9.00 ($10.46) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.84. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

