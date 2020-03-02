Tidewater (TDW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd.

TDW stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.07. 2,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $544.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.55. Tidewater has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $25.11.

TDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

