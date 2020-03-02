Ties.DB Price Tops $0.0087 on Top Exchanges (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded down 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ties.DB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and YoBit. Ties.DB has a total market capitalization of $353,828.00 and $2.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.75 or 0.02834165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00223466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00133147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ties.DB Token Profile

Ties.DB’s launch date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork.

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

