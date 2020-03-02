TigerCash Price Reaches $0.0116 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. TigerCash has a total market cap of $648,832.00 and $8.44 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.32 or 0.02910190 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash's official website is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

