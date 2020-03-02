Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH) Given $4.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH) have earned an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $4.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tile Shop an industry rank of 48 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TTSH stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,803. Tile Shop has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

