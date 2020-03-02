Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT Lowered to $19.50

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $19.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TLRY. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tilray from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. Tilray has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,444.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,556,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Tilray by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Tilray by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.