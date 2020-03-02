Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,226 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.22% of Timken worth $9,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Timken by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Timken by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKR stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,047. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. Timken Co has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287 in the last three months. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

