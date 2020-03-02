Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,925 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,168,000 after purchasing an additional 64,489 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Timken during the third quarter worth $3,033,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 16.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 5.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 18.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

In other Timken news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at $185,937.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

TKR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.32. 74,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63. Timken Co has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

