Timothy M. Mayleben Purchases 5,000 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,402. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ESPR stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.93. 48,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,405. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 9819999999.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

