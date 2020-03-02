Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Acquires $19,781.08 in Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $19,781.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,200,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,028,528.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,943 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $20,159.55.

On Thursday, February 27th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 24,121 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $164,746.43.

On Friday, January 31st, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 3,403 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $23,786.97.

NASDAQ:TIPT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,788. Tiptree Inc has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TIPT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tiptree by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

