Titan Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.09 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $34,317.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003673 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000676 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

