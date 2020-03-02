TL Private Wealth Buys New Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

TL Private Wealth bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 111,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TL Private Wealth owned about 0.31% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.79. 411,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $48.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

