TL Private Wealth Buys New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TL Private Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 89,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,734,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 15.3% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $8.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.07. 2,079,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,007. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.70 and a 12-month high of $202.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

