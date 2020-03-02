TL Private Wealth Makes New $18.76 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TL Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 155,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,760,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 16.2% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $4.51 on Monday, hitting $110.01. 3,401,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.28 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

