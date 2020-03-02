TL Private Wealth Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

TL Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 69,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TL Private Wealth owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $977,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 40,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $57.08. 275,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $57.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

