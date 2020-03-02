TL Private Wealth Takes $4.88 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TL Private Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 4.2% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.23. 2,132,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,428. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.92 and a one year high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.41.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.