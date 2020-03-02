Tokenomy Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,844.00 (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Tokenomy has a market cap of $5.96 million and $39,844.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy token can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, LBank, IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.63 or 0.02837466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00223078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00134923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tokenomy launched on January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokenomy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Indodax, Tokenomy, LATOKEN, LBank and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

