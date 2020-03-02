Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of Toll Brothers worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 34,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 399,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 226,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TOL. Evercore ISI lowered Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upgraded Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

