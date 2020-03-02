Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Toll Brothers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TOL. Raymond James cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra upgraded Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI cut Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

