TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at TD Securities

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 80.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on TORC Oil and Gas and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.13.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

TOG traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.86. TORC Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of C$2.98 and a 52-week high of C$5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $722.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.00.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.