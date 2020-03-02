Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $784.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) will report sales of $784.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Toro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $793.90 million and the lowest is $768.00 million. Toro reported sales of $602.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Toro will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Toro.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.03 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,905,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,687,000 after purchasing an additional 146,677 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Toro by 1.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 256,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTC opened at $71.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Toro has a twelve month low of $64.42 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.09.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.