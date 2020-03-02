Toronto-Dominion Bank Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NYSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of TD opened at $51.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 709,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,419,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $2,650,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,830,000 after purchasing an additional 985,612 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

