Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 207,738 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $51.61 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.35.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.