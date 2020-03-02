Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Desjardins upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $51.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,349 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,498,000 after purchasing an additional 985,612 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 21,673,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,270,000 after purchasing an additional 207,688 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,483 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,112,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,509,000 after acquiring an additional 760,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.