Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Downgraded by Eight Capital

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$80.18.

Shares of TSE TD traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$69.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,583,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.42. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$67.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2599999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total value of C$744,300.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

