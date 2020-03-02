Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.90 Per Share

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Friday, February 28th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.91. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TD. Desjardins set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.18.

TSE:TD opened at C$69.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$74.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$67.69 and a 52 week high of C$77.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.11 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total transaction of C$744,300.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

