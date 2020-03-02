Torray LLC Acquires 2,610 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

WBS stock traded up $2.59 on Monday, hitting $40.56. 1,439,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,981. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WBS. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

