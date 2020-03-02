Torray LLC Acquires 4,523 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Torray LLC grew its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,615,000 after buying an additional 388,615 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Catalent by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,229,000.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Catalent stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,809. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

