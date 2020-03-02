Torray LLC Acquires New Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Torray LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,121,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after buying an additional 502,772 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 238,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after buying an additional 37,472 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSI traded up $7.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,571. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.20. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $135.97 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

