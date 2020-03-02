Torray LLC Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Torray LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $770.86.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $22.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $724.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,796. The company has a 50 day moving average of $778.79 and a 200 day moving average of $731.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $638.92 and a 12-month high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,003.00. Insiders sold 18,201 shares of company stock worth $13,996,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.