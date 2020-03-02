Torray LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Torray LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $174,000.

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.49. 2,965,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,291. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $148.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.04.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

