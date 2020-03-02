Torray LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Torray LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $70.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,953.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,739,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,986.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,835.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

