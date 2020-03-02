Torray LLC Decreases Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Torray LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169,022 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 553,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,782,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,700,000 after acquiring an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,552,341.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,720. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.23. 5,372,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,344,235. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.95.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

