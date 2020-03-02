Torray LLC Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Torray LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69,442 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up about 1.3% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.21. 124,729,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,144,617. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

