Torray LLC Grows Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Torray LLC increased its position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

CYBR traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,047. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $94.30 and a 12 month high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

