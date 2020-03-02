Torray LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 62.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.65. 1,328,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,651. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

