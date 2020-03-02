Torray LLC Grows Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Torray LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,697,000 after buying an additional 35,929 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Copart by 1,293.5% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,694,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497 in the last ninety days. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.69. 3,094,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,768. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.43.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.