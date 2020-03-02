Torray LLC Has $4.63 Million Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Torray LLC reduced its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,614 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Centene by 172.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 524,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,048 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Centene by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,612,000 after purchasing an additional 139,609 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.44. 9,780,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,024,461. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Centene from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.