Torray LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Torray LLC cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,511 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,917,000 after acquiring an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,390,000 after purchasing an additional 51,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 697,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 467,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $9.32 on Monday, hitting $361.02. 767,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.65. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $315.09 and a one year high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

