Torray LLC Increases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Torray LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,269,000 after acquiring an additional 194,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,694,000 after acquiring an additional 70,126 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,047,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,605,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,452,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,056,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANSS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.22.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $16.62 on Monday, reaching $258.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,263. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.73 and a 200 day moving average of $242.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $299.06.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock worth $7,816,415. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

