Torray LLC Increases Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Dougherty & Co raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $83.20. 247,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,768. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,011,663.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,280.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $109,280.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,508.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,375 shares of company stock worth $3,577,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

