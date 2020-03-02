Torray LLC Increases Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Torray LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

NYSE:AMN traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $74.48. 556,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,112. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,533.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,579,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,425.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,689 shares of company stock worth $4,521,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.