Torray LLC Increases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Torray LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,366,000 after buying an additional 168,988 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 169.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $504,976.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 268,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,728,416.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $1,843,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 361,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,617,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,775 shares of company stock valued at $57,480,034. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.12. The stock had a trading volume of 361,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,033. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $193.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

