Torray LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC owned 0.08% of ICF International worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barrington Research raised their target price on ICF International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ICF International in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

ICF International stock traded up $5.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 309,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.86. ICF International Inc has a 1 year low of $68.17 and a 1 year high of $95.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). ICF International had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $396.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

ICF International Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

